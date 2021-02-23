iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 308.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,569 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 285,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,549. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.