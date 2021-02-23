iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 287.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,053 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 244,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

