iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.46

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 90620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth about $12,875,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 457,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 257.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

