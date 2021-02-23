iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 261.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,629 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,683. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

