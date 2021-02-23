iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 381.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $168,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

IJK stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

