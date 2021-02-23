iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Trading Up 5.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.25. 2,260,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,791,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.41.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.