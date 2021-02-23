Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Down 17.4%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 13,399,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 24,129,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Isoray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

The firm has a market cap of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

