IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 17%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s share price traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.88. 11,859,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 16,225,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of IT Tech Packaging worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

