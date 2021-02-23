Itamar Medical (ITMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Itamar Medical to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

