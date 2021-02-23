Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading 7.5% Higher

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. 77,266,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 39,051,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0261 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

