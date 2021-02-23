Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.27% of Itron worth $591,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRI. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.