IZE (IZE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,330.00

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, IZE has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. IZE has a market capitalization of $331.28 million and $12,330.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IZE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00490254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072984 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars.

