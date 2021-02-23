IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 6,465,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,780,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

IZEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

