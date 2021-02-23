Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.73

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.73 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 13610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

