James A. Donahue Sells 20,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COHU stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.