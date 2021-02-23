James Clifton Sells 286,008 Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider James Clifton sold 286,008 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £214,506 ($280,253.46).

TMG stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The Mission Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.82 ($1.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

