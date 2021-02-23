Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Jangada Mines shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 513,940 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of £22.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.52.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

