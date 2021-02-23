Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

