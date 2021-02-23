Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.65-16.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.74.

JAZZ traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $157.47. 690,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

