Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HORIBA, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HORIBA in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

HRIBF opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78. HORIBA has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.