Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 1,920 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.13. 511,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76.
BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.
