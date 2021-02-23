Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 1,920 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.13. 511,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

