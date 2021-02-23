Jennison Associates LLC Buys 4,785 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PRA Group worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

