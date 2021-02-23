Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

