Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

SWX opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

