Jennison Associates LLC Sells 80,748 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRWD opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

