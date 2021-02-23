Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

