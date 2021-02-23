Jeremy Townsend Buys 10,000 Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

LON:PZC opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. PZ Cussons Plc has a one year low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.