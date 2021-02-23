Jibrel Network (JNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $406,197.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $406,197.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00729957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.39 or 0.04603544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,084,891 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

