JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Buys $136,200.00 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $907.50.

On Monday, December 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $892.50.

On Monday, December 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,540.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMP traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 259,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group LLC has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

