Jobchain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $130,203.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.00766062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058306 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.09 or 0.04547012 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,011,856,648 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

