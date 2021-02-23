John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.48

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.48 and last traded at $90.99, with a volume of 907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

