John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.