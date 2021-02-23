John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Trading Up 1.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 1,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.