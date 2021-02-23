John J. Chadwick Sells 8,538 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 103,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.