John Mcmanus Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,098,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

