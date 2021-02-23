Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $34,752.67 and $7,820.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00735066 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.72 or 0.04575442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

