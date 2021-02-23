Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 3,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.