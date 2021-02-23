JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPRF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $$87.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nexans has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

