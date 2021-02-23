JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Daily Mail and General Trust stock opened at GBX 899 ($11.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 720.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Daily Mail and General Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Insiders have bought 59 shares of company stock valued at $45,368 in the last ninety days.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.