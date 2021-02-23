JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $22.54.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.