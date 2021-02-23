JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE CS remained flat at $$14.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,337. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

