JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGB) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGB)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.46. Approximately 61,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.