Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading Up 11.2%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) shares were up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 124,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 38,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.