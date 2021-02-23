Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 113.5% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00455358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00078163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 149.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.00 or 0.00486512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.