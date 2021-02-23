JulSwap (JULD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.12 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 194.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $78.85 million and $18.12 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

