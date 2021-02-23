Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.70

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as low as $15.39. Jumbo shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSF)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

