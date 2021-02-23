Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

