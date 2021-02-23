Jupiter Achieves Market Capitalization of $910,167.12 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $910,167.12 and $9,003.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 624% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00499386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00511288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00055609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074067 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

