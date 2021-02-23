Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Lowered to “Underperform” at National Bank Financial

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 61.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JE. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:JE traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.55. 827,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,550. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

