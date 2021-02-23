Just Energy Group’s (JE) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

JE stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.57. 757,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.34. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$45.54. The company has a market cap of C$219.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.